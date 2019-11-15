|
Davies Bridget
"Bridie" Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 26th October aged 87.
Beloved wife of the late James Roy Davies .
Mother to Mark, Clare and Paul.
Grandmother to seven Grandchildren and three Great Grandchildren.
R.I.P
Reception into St Mary's Immaculate Roman Catholic Church Warwick, on Sunday 24th November at 6pm.
Requiem Mass to be held on Monday 25th November at 12:30pm, followed by the committal at Oakley Wood.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society.
For further information contact
H J Dawson Funeral Directors
Tel no - 01926427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 15, 2019