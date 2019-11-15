Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget Davies

Notice Condolences

Bridget Davies Notice
Davies Bridget
"Bridie" Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 26th October aged 87.
Beloved wife of the late James Roy Davies .
Mother to Mark, Clare and Paul.
Grandmother to seven Grandchildren and three Great Grandchildren.
R.I.P
Reception into St Mary's Immaculate Roman Catholic Church Warwick, on Sunday 24th November at 6pm.
Requiem Mass to be held on Monday 25th November at 12:30pm, followed by the committal at Oakley Wood.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Society.
For further information contact
H J Dawson Funeral Directors
Tel no - 01926427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -