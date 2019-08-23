|
GIBBONS Brian Reginald Passed away on the
11th August 2019, aged 83.
Beloved husband to Brenda and dad to Sarah, he will be much missed by his friends and family.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel on Monday 2nd September at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to 'British Lung Foundation'
and/or 'The Dogs Trust' sent to:
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 23, 2019