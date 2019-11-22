Home

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
13:00
St Michael's Church
Weston Under Wetherley
Committal
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
14:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel
Brenda Naul Notice
Naul Brenda Sadly passed away on the
14th November 2019
surrounded by her family.
Much loved wife of Norman and
loving mum to Jenny and Anita.

Brenda will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

The funeral service will be held on
Monday 16th December 2019 at
St Michael's Church, Weston Under Wetherley at 1:00pm
followed by a committal at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to the
Alzheimer's Society and these can
be left in the donation box provided
at the end of the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 22, 2019
