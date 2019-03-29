|
|
|
MASSEY Brenda Passed away peacefully on the 25th March 2019,
aged 79.
Was very much loved by all her family and friends and will be greatly
missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel on Saturday 6th April at 12noon.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to Myton Hospice via
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare
.co.uk or
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
