BAYLEY Blanche Emily Passed away peacefully at home on 25th September 2019, aged 92.
Wife of the late Stan, Loving Mum of Martin, Mother in law of Val.
Special Gran, Great Gran and Friend who will be dearly missed.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday 21st October at 2pm in
Oakley Wood Crematorium
(North Chapel).
Family flowers only, donations
if desired towards W.N.A.A
(Warwickshire,
Northamptonshire Air Ambulance).
All enquiries via
H J Dawson Funeral Directors
Tel: 01926 427464 .
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 11, 2019