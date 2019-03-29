|
|
|
Thornton Betty
(nee Draper) Passed away peacefully on the 18th March 2019,
aged 88.
Beloved Wife of the late Cliff,
much loved Mum of Julie,
Janice and Lindsey.
Mother in law of Dave and Barrie.
Loving Nan of Mark.
Great Nan of Bobby and Louie.
sadly missed by all of
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium
(South Chapel)
on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 14.30pm.
Donations if desired to
The British Legion or Born Free via
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare
.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 29, 2019
