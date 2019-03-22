Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
14:30
St Nicholas Church, Kenilworth
Committal
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
16:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel
Notice Condolences

Betty Sunley Notice
SUNLEY Betty Much loved and devoted wife of the late Harry Sunley and mother of the late Jain Sunley.

Passed away peacefully on 10th March, aged 88 years.

Will be dearly missed by all her friends.

Betty was a dedicated and active member of the community including involvement with the Friends of Guiding, Friends of Warwickshire County Records Office and the Kenilworth and Warwick Trefoil Guild, as well as having many other interests including the publication of several books on the history of Kenilworth.

The funeral service is to be held on Wednesday 3rd April at St Nicholas Church, Kenilworth, at 2.30pm followed by committal at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel, at 4pm.

No flowers please.
Donations on the day to
The Myton Hospices.
Alternatively please send cheques made payable to the charity

c/o Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors, 22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HE
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
