SUNLEY Betty Much loved and devoted wife of the late Harry Sunley and mother of the late Jain Sunley.



Passed away peacefully on 10th March, aged 88 years.



Will be dearly missed by all her friends.



Betty was a dedicated and active member of the community including involvement with the Friends of Guiding, Friends of Warwickshire County Records Office and the Kenilworth and Warwick Trefoil Guild, as well as having many other interests including the publication of several books on the history of Kenilworth.



The funeral service is to be held on Wednesday 3rd April at St Nicholas Church, Kenilworth, at 2.30pm followed by committal at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel, at 4pm.



No flowers please.

Donations on the day to

The Myton Hospices.

Alternatively please send cheques made payable to the charity



c/o Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors, 22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HE Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 22, 2019