|
|
|
SNOWDEN Betty Hope of Malthouse Lane, Kenilworth passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Nursing Home, Harborough Magna
on 25th June 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife to the late John,
much loved mum to Tom and Julia
and cherished grandmother
to Emma and Lizzie and
great granny to Alicia and India.
She will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
A Funeral Service will be held at
St Nicholas Church Kenilworth on Thursday 18th July at 12.30pm.
Friends are most welcome to attend with refreshments across the road
at "The Old Bakery" afterwards.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, for Mum's favourite charity "The Guide Dogs For the Blind"
to M. Deeley, Funeral Directors,
Balsall Common, CV7 7ER.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 5, 2019