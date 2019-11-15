|
|
|
Lambert Betty Passed away peacefully at
Myton Hospice on 8th November 2019, aged 85 years.
A beloved Wife of Mike Lambert and much loved mum of Stephen and Martyn Wheatley.
She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
in the North Chapel on
Wednesday 27th November at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Cancer Research may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 15, 2019