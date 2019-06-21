|
|
|
ASHTON Betty
(née Hewitson) Passed away peacefully on 1st June 2019, following a short illness.
Beloved wife of the late
Peter William Ashton and much loved as the mother of Nicholas and
Ruth and grandmother of Sam.
A former teacher at
Cardinal Wiseman Coventry,
and active member of the community in Kenilworth and Burton Green,
she will be sadly missed by
everyone who knew her.
The funeral service will be held at Canley Crematorium (Charter Chapel) at 1.00pm on Friday 28thJune. Enquiries to John Taylor Funeral, Service, 178 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HU, 01926 854261.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 21, 2019
Read More