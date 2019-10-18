|
DODD Beryl May Former School Secretary at
Telford Middle School for many years, sadly passed away on
8th October 2019, aged 90 years.
Much loved Mother to Claire,
Mother-in-Law to Jamie, Grandmother to Sandie and her partner Carol,
Great Grandmother to Nyah.
Beryl will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her but is now reunited with her beloved husband Rick.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Cubbington, Leamington Spa on
Monday 4th November 2019 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, by request. Donations, offered in Beryl's memory will be given to Dementia UK and
Guide Dogs For The Blind
Royal Wootton Bassett Funeralcare (inc. Maslin Funeral Service)
118a High Street, Royal Wootton Bassett SN4 7AU
Tel: 01793 848700
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 18, 2019