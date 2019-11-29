Home

RUSSELL Bertie William Gordon Passed away peacefully on the 19th November 2019, aged 86.
Much loved Dad to Sandra, June, Cynthia & Michael. Grandad of 18,
Great Grandad to 30
& Great Great Grandad of 2.
Bertie will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel on
Wednesday 11th December 2019
at 1.30pm. Family flowers only
but donations, if desired,
can be made to 'Myton Hospice'
via www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk or c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 29, 2019
