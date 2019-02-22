|
|
|
Woods Barry John Passed away on
3rd February 2019,
aged 75.
Much loved Dad of Paula.
Beloved Grandad of Eleanor.
Sadly missed by all of his
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium
(North Chapel) on
Monday 4th March 2019 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only,
but donations if desired to
Myton Hospice or League of Friends via
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa,
CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More