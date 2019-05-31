|
|
|
Barney Geraghty Barney passed away on
21st May 2019.
Beloved husband, father,
grandfather and great grand-father
he will be deeply missed.
The funeral will take place on
21st June 2019, at St Peter's Catholic Church, Dormer Place, Leamington Spa, 12 noon, followed by interment at Leamington Cemetery,
Brunswick Street, then afterwards at The Bulldog, St Margaret's Road.
Floral tributes may be sent to:
The Co-Operative Funeralcare,
12 The Parade, CV32 4DW;
or may be laid at the graveside.
"Death hides, it does not divide"
Published in Leamington Courier on May 31, 2019
