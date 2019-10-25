|
|
|
REYNOLDS Barbara Rose Passed away peacefully on the 14th October 2019,
aged 88.
Beloved Wife of Derek, much loved Mum to Judy, Graham and Gill.
Mother in law to Paul and a much loved Nan and Great Nan.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Thursday
7th November at 10am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made to
'Dementia Uk' or via
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 25, 2019