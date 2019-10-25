Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Leamington Spa
12 Parade
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4DW
019264 28665
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel
Notice Condolences

Barbara Reynolds Notice
REYNOLDS Barbara Rose Passed away peacefully on the 14th October 2019,
aged 88.
Beloved Wife of Derek, much loved Mum to Judy, Graham and Gill.
Mother in law to Paul and a much loved Nan and Great Nan.

The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Thursday
7th November at 10am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made to
'Dementia Uk' or via
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 25, 2019
