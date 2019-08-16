|
|
|
Thurlow Arthur Christopher Passed away peacefully on the 4th August 2019, aged 81.
Husband, Father, Grandfather
and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at
St Peter's R C Church, Leamington Spa
on Friday 30th August 2019 at
12.30pm, followed by burial at
Leamington Cemetery.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Myton Hospice Or via
www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 16, 2019