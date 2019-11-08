Home

BOILEAU Arthur Passed away peacefully on October 28th 2019, aged 96.
Beloved husband of
Jean (d. 2007) father of
John, Jennifer and Jeremy.
Funeral and cremation service on Tuesday 19th November at 12.30pm at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel, Bishops Tachbrook, CV33 9QP.
Our grateful thanks to the staff of Gainsborough Hall Nursing Home in Leamington Spa for the outstanding love and care shown
to Arthur in his final year.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 8, 2019
