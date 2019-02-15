|
|
|
SULLIVAN Anthony
(Tony) 'SULLY'
Passed away peacefully on the
1st February 2019, aged 69 years.
Husband to Sue, dad to Louise, Jude and Martin, father in law to Stuart and grandfather to Eleanor and George.
May He Rest In Peace.
The funeral mass will take place on Wednesday 27th February 2019 at
St Peter's RC Church,
Leamington Spa at 12:30pm.
No flowers please but donations in Tony's memory can be made to either Zoe's Place Baby Hospice or
Cancer Research UK and can be left in the donation box provided
at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
