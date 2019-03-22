|
BUCKLEY Anthony John
'Tony' Formerly of Chandos Court.
Passed away peacefully on
11th March 2019, aged 69 years.
Father of Craig and Simon,
brother of Marie, Philomena and John, brother-in-law of Steve and a much loved uncle who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
in the North Chapel of
Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Friday 5th April 2019 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory
of Tony may be made to
The Alzheimer's Society.
These may be made at the service
or online.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 The Parade, Leamington Spa,
CV32 4DW. Tel: 01926 428665
Online condolences and
donations may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare
.co.uk
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
