John White Funeral Directors (Towcester)
188/190 Watling Street East
Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB
01327 359266
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:45
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor,
Northampton
Annie Wilshire Notice
WILSHIRE Annie Elizabeth
(Nancy) Formerly of Warwick, passed away peacefully at Brampton View
Care Home, Northampton on
20th July 2019, aged 102 years.
Beloved wife of the late George,
a dearly loved mother to Valerie,
Saley, John and Stephen and a wonderful nan to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and
great great grandchild.
The funeral will take place at
The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor, Northampton NN4 9RN, on Tuesday 13th August at 11.45am.
Family flowers only but donations
if desired to John White Funeral Directors, Towcester, NN12 6DB
in aid of Diabetes UK.
Messages of condolence may be
also sent to this address.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 1, 2019
