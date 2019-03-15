|
|
|
Wood Anne Marie Passed away peacefully on
12th February 2019, aged 87.
Beloved Sister of Judith and Jane.
Dear Aunt of Giles, Angus, Ben,
Tom, Matt and Ellie.
Sadly missed by all of her family
and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium
(North Chapel) on 22nd March 2019 at 3 pm. Please avoid black dress.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Citizens Advice Bureau or via www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More