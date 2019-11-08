|
MANTON Anne Vivian Rosalind Sadly passed away on
26th October 2019, aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of Henry,
much loved Mum to Scott, Paul and Craig. Caring Mother in law to Sharron, Philippa and Helen.
Adored Nan to Macaulay, Harry, Matthew, Katie, Olivia, and Eleanor. Great Grandmother to Oscar.
And loving sister to
Valerie, David, Patsi and Marie.
Funeral to be held at
St. Joseph's Church, Whitnash on Thursday 21st November at 10am, followed by committal at Oakley Wood, South Chapel at 11:30am
Flowers welcome and donations,
if desired, to S.W.F.T.
Enquiries to W.G. Rathbone,
30 Clarendon Ave, Leamington Spa.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 8, 2019