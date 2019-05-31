|
|
|
Alexander Anne
nee Willis Becky, Daniel, Kimberley, Maggie, Maria and Noel wish to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends, and all who
attended Anne's funeral.
Special thanks to Father Noel and
the choir who celebrated the
Requiem Mass at St. Peter's Church.
Many thanks for the Mass cards, messages of sympathy and donations. Sincere thanks to the incredible staff at Myton Hospice who cared for Anne and were such a huge support to
all of our family.
Thank you too to the team at
Dawson's for their thoughtful
support and guidance.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 31, 2019
