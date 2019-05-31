Resources More Obituaries for Ann Reader Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ann Reader

Notice Reader (née Meldrum)

Ann Catherine Gary, Elaine and Hazel would like to record their thanks for the many kind messages received following

their Mum's death.

Thank you also to the many people who attended the funeral and

gave so generously to the

British Heart Foundation.

It has been a huge source of comfort that their Mum was known to so many people who cared so much about her.

Also thank you to Warwick Funeralcare for organising everything and to

Ian Furlong for presiding on the day. Published in Leamington Courier on May 31, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices