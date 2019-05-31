|
Reader (née Meldrum)
Ann Catherine Gary, Elaine and Hazel would like to record their thanks for the many kind messages received following
their Mum's death.
Thank you also to the many people who attended the funeral and
gave so generously to the
British Heart Foundation.
It has been a huge source of comfort that their Mum was known to so many people who cared so much about her.
Also thank you to Warwick Funeralcare for organising everything and to
Ian Furlong for presiding on the day.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 31, 2019
