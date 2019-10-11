Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Angus Bradshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angus Bradshaw

Notice Condolences

Angus Bradshaw Notice
BRADSHAW Angus Matthew Henry aged 91, of Cheltenham.
On 28th September in Gloucester Royal Hospital.
"With Christ."
Much loved Husband of Hazel
(nee Wells) and dear Father, Grandfather and Great-grandfather.
Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday 15th October, 1pm at Holy Apostles Church, London Road, Charlton Kings, Cheltenham, GL52 6HW. Followed by a private burial. Immediate family only. Please, no flowers. Donations,
if desired, to Whaddon Road EPC or c/o: Alexander Burn Funeral Directors,
436 High Street, Cheltenham,
GL50 3JA. Tel: 01242 245350
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.