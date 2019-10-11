|
|
|
BRADSHAW Angus Matthew Henry aged 91, of Cheltenham.
On 28th September in Gloucester Royal Hospital.
"With Christ."
Much loved Husband of Hazel
(nee Wells) and dear Father, Grandfather and Great-grandfather.
Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday 15th October, 1pm at Holy Apostles Church, London Road, Charlton Kings, Cheltenham, GL52 6HW. Followed by a private burial. Immediate family only. Please, no flowers. Donations,
if desired, to Whaddon Road EPC or c/o: Alexander Burn Funeral Directors,
436 High Street, Cheltenham,
GL50 3JA. Tel: 01242 245350
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 11, 2019