|
|
|
BARBER Andrew Christopher
(Andy) Passed away peacefully on
10th June 2019, aged 70 years.
A much loved uncle and great uncle who will be greatly missed
by his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Augustine's Church, Kenilworth on Monday 8th July at 1.00pm followed by a burial at Oaks Road Cemetery, Kenilworth. Family flowers only please. Donations for Cancer Research UK or the Dogs Trust may be left at the end of the service or sent directly to the charities.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 21, 2019
Read More