Jones Alwyn Foster
(AL) Passed away suddenly on
6th June 2019 aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband of Marge(Margaret).
Much Loved Father of Robert,
Lyn and Glenn.
Grandfather of 8, and
Great Grandfather of 11.
He was a proud member and
President of Royal Naval Association for many years.
Service to celebrate his life will be
held at St Nicholas Church, Radford Semele on Thursday 4th July at
12 noon followed by family only
service at Oakley Wood Crematorium
North Chapel. Family flowers only,
Donations in memory of Alwyn to British Heart Foundation,
can be left at the service or c/o
H J Dawson's Funeral Directors
tel no -01926 427464.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 14, 2019
