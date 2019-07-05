|
|
|
Sabin Allan William Passed away peacefully at home on
22 June 2019, aged 84 years.
A beloved husband of Doreen.
Much loved dad of Jane,
Lawrence and Andrew.
A dear grandad to Tiffaini,
Joseph, Lauren, Erin & Chloe
and great grandad to
Bella, Heidi and Ruben.
He will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Funeral service will take place at
Oakley Wood South Chapel on
19 July 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Myton Hospice may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 5, 2019