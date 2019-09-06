|
|
|
MacRae
Alexander
(Alex) Sadly passed away 23rd August 2019 aged 90 years.
Most beloved partner of Jean
and a dearest father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
A true gentleman to the end Alex
will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends .
The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 16th September at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 2pm
No flowers by request please but if desired donations may be made
to the RNLI - Royal National
Lifeboat Institution.
Any Enquiries Via H J Dawson Funeral Directors Tel No- 01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 6, 2019