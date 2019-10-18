|
BISHOP Albert (Bert) Passed away peacefully on Thursday 10th October,
Aged 97.
Very much loved father of Colin, Jill, & the late Carol, Daughter-in-law
Jean, Grandsons Dominic, Mark & David, Great Grandson Logan &
many other Great Grandchildren.
Will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service at Oakley Wood Crematorium (North Chapel) on Tuesday 22nd October at 3.00 pm.
Grateful thanks to all the staff at Eversleigh Nursing Home for their kindness and superb care of Bert.
No flowers.
Donations, if desired, will be given to the RAF Benevolent Fund and may be sent C/O W Goodwin & Sons,
38 Coventry Street,
Southam, CV47 0EP.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 18, 2019