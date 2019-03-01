Home

John Taylor Funeral Service
1-3 Russell Terrace
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1EZ
01926 426052
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
15:00
Oakley Woods Crematorium
North Chapel
View Map
Alan Roddis Notice
Roddis Alan Raymond Aged 65.

Passed away on 18/02/2019,
after a short illness,
surrounded by his family.
Loving partner of Chris, brother to John (deceased), Pam & Sheila,
uncle & great uncle.
Alan will be sadly missed by his family, friends & colleagues.
Funeral to take place at
Oakley Woods Crematorium,
North Chapel on Friday 8th March
at 15:00pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK.
c/o John Taylor 1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
