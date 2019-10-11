|
WALKER Adrian John Passed away peacefully in
Warwick Hospital on
September 25th, aged 48 years.
Much loved son of Susi and Bill and reunited with his brother, James.
He will be greatly missed by so many.
A celebration of his life will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on
Wednesday 16th October at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made to Helping Hands Club, Kenilworth, Side by Side Theatre or Way Ahead
Support Services and
may be left at the end of the service.
All enquiries to John Taylor Funeral Service 178 Warwick Road, Kenilworth.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 11, 2019