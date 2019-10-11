Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Taylor Funeral Service
178 Warwick Road
Kenilworth, Warwickshire CV8 1HU
01926 854261
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrian Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrian Walker

Notice Condolences

Adrian Walker Notice
WALKER Adrian John Passed away peacefully in
Warwick Hospital on
September 25th, aged 48 years.
Much loved son of Susi and Bill and reunited with his brother, James.
He will be greatly missed by so many.
A celebration of his life will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on
Wednesday 16th October at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made to Helping Hands Club, Kenilworth, Side by Side Theatre or Way Ahead
Support Services and
may be left at the end of the service.
All enquiries to John Taylor Funeral Service 178 Warwick Road, Kenilworth.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.