Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fleming & Cuthbert Funeral Directors
141 Mill Road
Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim BT39 9DZ
028 9334 4242
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS YOUNG

Notice Condolences

THOMAS YOUNG Notice
YOUNG Thomas (Tommy) - August 13th 2019, former Head of P.E. at Ballyclare High School, peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital after a long illness borne with great courage, late of Drains Bay, Larne, dearly loved and loving husband of Sandra and devoted father of Stephen. A Service of Celebration was held in First Larne Presbyterian Church on Saturday 17th August. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Laurel House, Antrim Area
Hospital c/o and cheques made payable to Fleming & Cuthbert Funeral Directors 141 Mill Road, Ballyclare, BT39 9DZ. Always loved and remembered.
Published in Larne Times on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fleming & Cuthbert Funeral Directors
Download Now