YOUNG Thomas (Tommy) - August 13th 2019, former Head of P.E. at Ballyclare High School, peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital after a long illness borne with great courage, late of Drains Bay, Larne, dearly loved and loving husband of Sandra and devoted father of Stephen. A Service of Celebration was held in First Larne Presbyterian Church on Saturday 17th August. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Laurel House, Antrim Area
Hospital c/o and cheques made payable to Fleming & Cuthbert Funeral Directors 141 Mill Road, Ballyclare, BT39 9DZ. Always loved and remembered.
Published in Larne Times on Aug. 22, 2019