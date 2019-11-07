|
|
|
MARSHALL Thomas James (Tommy) - His wife Phyllis and family would like to express their sincere thanks to everyone who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement. We are most grateful to those who called at the home, phoned, sent cards and flowers, made donations and attended the funeral. Special thanks to our family and friends for their unfailing love and support and to all of the doctors and nurses that cared for Tommy throughout his illness. Many thanks to Canon Brian Courtney for his regular visits and for conducting the service so beautifully together with Rector George Davison. Finally thanks to Uel Irvine and Claire for carrying out the funeral arrangements with such care and dignity. Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.
Published in Larne Times on Nov. 7, 2019