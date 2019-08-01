Resources More Obituaries for ROSS MCAULEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ROSS MCAULEY

Notice McAULEY The family of the late Ross McAuley wish to express their sincere thanks to everyone who sympathised with them in their sad bereavement. Gratitude to everyone who called at the family home, sent cards, attended the funeral of helped in any way. Special thanks to Rev. Gary Glasgow and Assistant Minister Gareth Keaveney for their visits and officiating at the funeral service. Grateful thanks to Marty's Catering for providing the funeral teas. Our gratitude to all the doctors, nurses and staff who cared for Ross at Antrim Hospital. Thanks also to Mulhollands Funeral Directors for the caring way and professional manner in which they carried out the arrangements, 'Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.

