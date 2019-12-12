|
|
|
McALISTER Robert James. The McAlister family of the late Robert James (Jim) would like to express their sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with them during their sad bereavement. To all who send cards and donations, thank you to Pastor Trevor Gillanders for conducting the Funeral Service and words of comfort. Sincere thanks to all the Medical Staff at the Mater Hospital. Thanks also to S&J Irvine for the caring and professional way in which they carried out the Funeral arrangements. Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.
Published in Larne Times on Dec. 12, 2019