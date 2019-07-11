|
|
|
RICHARD DAVID GORDON
of Intwood Hall
Died unexpectedly on Wednesday 26th June.
Youngest son of the late Mr and Mrs Robert Gordon of Ballyloran House, Larne. A beloved husband and devoted father, his loss will be keenly felt by all. Survived by his wife Orlean and daughter, Alexandra. Funeral service to be held at All Saints Church, Intwood, Norfolk Friday 12 July at 10.30. Flowers and donations, if desired, to Intwood Church (cheques payable to Intwood & Keswick P.C.C.) or the East Anglian Air Ambulance c/o Gordon Barber Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Eaton, Norwich, Norfolk, NR4 6NZ. Tel: 01603 456 250
Published in Larne Times on July 11, 2019