Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MAXI BURNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAXI BURNS

Notice Condolences

MAXI BURNS Notice
BURNS Maxi, July 18th, 2019, peacefully at Antrim Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Roberta and loving father of Elaine and Alistair, grandfather of Lauren and Ewan. Service on Thursday 25th at 2pm in Roselawn Crematorium. House private. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, (cheques made payable) to Air Ambulance, c/o E.W. Ramsey & Son, 5 Upper Main Sttreet, Larne BT40 1SY. Lovingly remembered by his wife, daughter, son, grandchildren and family circle.
Published in Larne Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.