BURNS Maxi, July 18th, 2019, peacefully at Antrim Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Roberta and loving father of Elaine and Alistair, grandfather of Lauren and Ewan. Service on Thursday 25th at 2pm in Roselawn Crematorium. House private. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, (cheques made payable) to Air Ambulance, c/o E.W. Ramsey & Son, 5 Upper Main Sttreet, Larne BT40 1SY. Lovingly remembered by his wife, daughter, son, grandchildren and family circle.
Published in Larne Times on July 25, 2019