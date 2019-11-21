|
SHAW Martha Maria (Meta). The sisters and family circle of the late Meta Shaw wish to express their sincere thanks to all who sympathised with them on their recent sad bereavement. Thanks to all who called at the home, telephoned, sent cards, attended the funeral and gave donations to The Old Mill Residents Association. A special thank you to Rev. Dr. C McClure and Rev. M Cathcart who conducted the Service, to Mrs Alison McComb, Carol and Denise who provided the catering and to E. W. Ramsey who carried out the funeral arrangements exemplary. Hoping this will be accepted as a token of our gratitude
Published in Larne Times on Nov. 21, 2019