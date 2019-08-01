Home

ANDREWS Irene Rose 25th July 2019. Peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas Andrews, Portland Road Larne and loving mother of Kenneth, Noel and Barry, Mother-in-law of Sally and Andrene, grandmother of William, Sarah and Sophie. Interred in Larne cemetery on Monday 29th July. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired (cheques made payable) to Larne Methodist Church c/o E.W. Ramsey & Son, 5, Upper Main Street, Larne BT40 1SY. Very deeply regretted. Resting where no shadows fall.
Published in Larne Times on Aug. 1, 2019
