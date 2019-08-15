|
SNODDY Herbert Harold (Herbie) passed away peacefully on 7th August, 2019 in the presence of family. Devoted husband to Betty. A much loved and proud father of Fiona, Phillip and Andrew. A dearly loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Will be greatly missed by the wider family circle. A service of thanksgiving took place on Tuesday 13th August at Abbey Presbyterian
Church, Monkstown. Donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Wilton Funeral Service, 298 Shore Road, Newtownabbey BT37 9RW
At rest
Published in Larne Times on Aug. 15, 2019