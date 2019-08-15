Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilton Funeral Service
298 Shore Road
Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim BT37 9RW
02890 365264
Resources
More Obituaries for HERBERT SNODDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERBERT SNODDY

Notice Condolences

HERBERT SNODDY Notice
SNODDY Herbert Harold (Herbie) passed away peacefully on 7th August, 2019 in the presence of family. Devoted husband to Betty. A much loved and proud father of Fiona, Phillip and Andrew. A dearly loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Will be greatly missed by the wider family circle. A service of thanksgiving took place on Tuesday 13th August at Abbey Presbyterian
Church, Monkstown. Donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Wilton Funeral Service, 298 Shore Road, Newtownabbey BT37 9RW
At rest
Published in Larne Times on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.