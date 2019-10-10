|
Hall (Carnlough) (Formerly of Yorkshire) Heather Frances 21st September 2019 Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Elizabeth (Bamfield of Devon), and Alison (McKeegan of Cairncastle). Sadly missed by her daughters, sons-in-law Stephen and Ciaran, grandchildren Robbie, Connor and family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research, c/o of the family or Cunning Funeral Directors, 141 Ballymena Road, Carnlough. BT44 0LA
Published in Larne Times on Oct. 10, 2019