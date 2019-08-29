|
McCORMICK Artie. Larne, Scotland & England. The wife and family wish to express their thanks to all who called to the home, helped, sent messages and cards of condolences on the passing of Artie. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. A special thanks to all the medical staff, Larne and Belfast throughout Artie's illness, a special thanks to N.I Hospice for the care and support throughout Artie's final journey. Also thanks to the Rev. Paul Reid, Marty McToal and Ramseys funeral Directors for their personalised services.
Published in Larne Times on Aug. 29, 2019