|
|
|
Wood William Michael Mick of Hornby,
died peacefully at home on
Friday 22nd November 2019,
aged 81 years.
Loving husband of Betty,
father of Phillip & Sandra
and the late Nicholas,
father-in-law of John
and Grandad of Lucy.
Mick will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
St Margaret's Parish Church, Hornby on Thursday 5th December at 11.30am, followed by interment in the churchyard. Donations, if desired, are for
St Margaret's Church roof appeal which can be left at
the service or c/o
B&W Funerals, 6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3FX
Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019