|
|
|
Slater William (Bill) Suddenly on 17th November 2019 at The RLI, William, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Sylvia, loving dad of Nigel, brother of the late Sybil, brother-in-law
of Kevin, uncle of Lynne and
great uncle of Georgie.
The funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Carnforth on Thursday 28th November at 11am followed by interment at
Carnforth Cemetery.
Enquiries to Alan Fawcett Funeral Directors 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 22, 2019