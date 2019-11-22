Home

Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors
120 Kellet Road
Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9LS
01524 733048
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:00
Christ Church
Carnforth
William Slater Notice
Slater William (Bill) Suddenly on 17th November 2019 at The RLI, William, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Sylvia, loving dad of Nigel, brother of the late Sybil, brother-in-law
of Kevin, uncle of Lynne and
great uncle of Georgie.
The funeral service will take place at Christ Church, Carnforth on Thursday 28th November at 11am followed by interment at
Carnforth Cemetery.
Enquiries to Alan Fawcett Funeral Directors 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 22, 2019
