LONGTON William John
(Bill) On 2nd July 2019, in hospital,
aged 68 years.
Beloved son of the late William and Rene Longton and a well known and respected character of the local farming community.
Funeral service at
Quernmore Methodist Church
on Monday 15th July 2019 at 11.30am, followed by interment in the Methodist Churchyard. Donations in his memory,
if desired, for N.W. Air Ambulance or The British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd, Carnforth LA5 9LS
Tel: 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 12, 2019