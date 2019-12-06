|
|
|
DEARDEN William
(Bill) On Wednesday, 27th November, 2019, peacefully in hospital
aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Millie Dearden,
father of Colin,
Christopher and Lindsay,
loving grandad, great grandad
and great great grandad.
Funeral service at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Friday, 13th December
at 11.30a.m.
Family flowers only, please. Donations in his memory,
if desired, for
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o.
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth, LA5 9LS.
Tel 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 6, 2019