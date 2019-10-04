Home

Bain William Andrew
"Andy" Aged 78, passed away
on 22nd September 2019.

A very much loved husband and
soulmate of Jennifer, a dearly
loved and proud father of Russell,
Jason and Jeremy, father in law to
Janette, Sarah, Laura and adored
grandad Jade, Ellie, Emma, Callum,
Lucy and James.

God bless you Andy.

Funeral service St James Church,
Burton in Kendal 9th October
at 1pm. Family flowers only.
Donations to St John's Hospice.

Further enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 5 George Street, Lancaster.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 4, 2019
