ATKINSON William Anthony
(Tony) On 19th June at home, aged 77 years. Much loved husband, life long partner and soulmate of Sue, loving dad of Paul, Graham, Lorraine, Lee and Robert and a beloved grandad, great grandad and friend to many.
His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday, 5th July
at 1.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for British Heart Foundation c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 28, 2019
